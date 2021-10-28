Norristown man charged with first-degree murder in connection with fatal shooting of NJ man

article

A Norristown man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old Plainsboro, New Jersey man during, what officials say, was an attempted robbery.

Middlesex County, New Jersey officials said the shooting happened October 26th. Police responded to a residence on Briardale Court, in Plainsboro, about 3:30 in the morning, on a shots fired report.

Officers arrived to find 54-year-old Sree Aravapalli had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Investigators were able to determine 27-year-old Jekia Reid-John, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, targeted Aravapalli in Pennsylvania, followed him to the Plainsboro residence and attempted a robbery, according to authorities.

Reid-John was charged with first-degree murder and taken into custody in his Pennsylvania home. He is awaiting an extradition hearing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police, at 609-799-2333 or Detective Kelley, of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3330.

