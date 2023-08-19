North Philadelphia family frantic as autistic son, 21, missing 5 days

Maurice Boyd, Jr. has autism and has been missing since Tuesday. Police say he could be in danger. The 21-year-old was last seen getting into Uber.

Video from the Boyd family’s Ring camera shows Boyd leaving his home Tuesday, around 10 a.m.

"I haven’t slept at all, really, since he’s been gone," Boyd’s father, Maurice, said. "I’ve only gotten like two house of sleep per night. It’s been really tough for us."

Boyd’s aunt, Paula Sykes, remarked, "Something triggered him to leave that day. He could’ve saw something on television. We don’t know."

The family hasn’t seen him in five days. "Everything was fine," dad Maurice said. "He left the house on his own. No problems at all. I don’t know if he’s okay, if he’s not okay or anything because I haven’t talked to him at all."

Saadiqa Boyd says her son is a happy, kind and friendly young man and people speaking to him may not know he has autism.

"All I want him to do is to let us know he’s okay," mom Saadiqa said. "Mar is a very good and intelligent person, when it comes to knowing certain things, but also, he’s a person that still has a lot to learn."

The Boyd’s say their son was studying to get his driver's license and working towards his independence. They’re surprised he left home without telling them or his best friend, Khalil.

"I miss you so much. Sometimes it’s hard to get to sleep not knowing if you’re safe or not," best friend, Khalil Hamilton said.

The Boyd’s are hoping someone somewhere will recognize their son so that he can be returned home safely.

"Contact the police. I don’t want them to touch him physically, just contact the police and say they spotted him and hopefully they can get to him in time and bring him back," Maurice added.

He is 6′ 1″, 145 pounds with a thin build, black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white writing, dark pants, dark shoes, wearing eyeglasses, white medical mask, black backpack and carrying a black tote with black lunch bag. His family says he always wears a mask.

Anyone with any information on Maurice’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or dial 911.