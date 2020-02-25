North Philadelphia residents fed up with illegal dumping

Residents in North Philadelphia are fed up with debris and construction garbage on their block. After FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza, started making calls Tuesday, crews came to start cleaning up the mess.

Ripped out carpets, wood paneling, old windows, and installation piled feet high here on the 1900 block of Lithgow Street.

Neighbor Jonathan Chriswell says just two weeks ago, trucks were dumping more debris than they could handle.

“They dump late at night and they had so much stuff that they tried to get away. They left a huge pile in the middle of the street. It fell out they had to come and pick this up because they blocked the street off," Chriswell told FOX 29.

Chriswell and other neighbors say they've put in multiple requests to 311.

Currently, there is an open ticket for this area according to the city. In a written response to FOX 29, the mayor's office says they still have time to address it, saying in part: “I can confirm we have an active service request for this block. Our standard to clean up illegal dumping is 90 days. This lot was reported on Nov. 15th, so that means we are on day 72."

Others just want it cleaned up for the kids’ safety in the neighborhood.

Chriswell has had enough and he wants those responsible caught and fined to the limit.

“This is the back of my house and it’s the first thing I see every day who would want to look at that if you’re a taxpayer or homeowner, you don’t wanna see that," he said.

