North Philadelphia shooting leaves 1 injured

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

At approximately 2:11 p.m. on Sept. 7, police were alerted to a shooting in the vicinity of N. 24th Street and Turner Street. The responding officers were unable to locate the exact crime scene.

A victim was transported from the scene to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is reported to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story—check back for updates.