Man in custody after North Philly stabbing leaves woman critical

A woman is in critical condition and a man is recovering after police say they both suffered multiple stab wounds in a North Philadelphia rooming house.

Officials say police responded to the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue Wednesday morning, just after 9:30.

When they arrived, police found the woman, said to be in her early 40s, suffering from multiple stab wounds throughout her body. She was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

A 66-year-old man was also found stabbed multiple times. He was taken to Temple by medics and listed in stable condition.

Officials say the man is being held as a prisoner.

An investigation is underway and police say a weapon was found at the scene.

