Northeast Philadelphia man welcomed home after battling COVID-19

A Northeast Philadelphia man was welcomed home on Saturday after spending nearly four weeks in the hospital with coronavirus.

Terry Dillon was hospitalized at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for three and a half weeks and spent eight days on a ventilator, according to his family.

A parade of cars lined up outside Dillon's home to celebrate his recovery.

"Thank you so much to everyone who came to his welcome home parade it was truly amazing to see each and every one of you," a family member wrote on Facebook. "You have no idea how much this means to the Dillon trio!"

The Dillon family says a doctor and nurse from Jefferson-Torresdale also attended the parade.

"Thank you to all of his doctors and nurses who are the reason he is standing here today," the family said. "Thank you so much to Jefferson Torresdale ICU team for keeping my mother and I as sane as possible when we were not able to talk to him."

