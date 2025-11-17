Expand / Collapse search

Northeast Philly plane crash: Victims' families file lawsuit against medical air-transport company

By
Published  November 17, 2025 9:59pm EST
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philly plane crash victims' families file lawsuit

Philly plane crash victims' families file lawsuit

The families of two victims from the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash have filed a lawsuit against the medical air-transport company alleging negligence.

The Brief

    • The families of two victims from the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash have filed a lawsuit.
    • The lawsuit claims negligence by the medical air-transport company.
    • The crash killed all six on board and two on the ground.

PHILADELPHIA - Families of two victims from the tragic Northeast Philadelphia plane crash are taking legal action. 

Lawsuit filed over deadly crash 

What we know:

The lawsuit was filed by the estates of Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, a pediatrician, and Lizeth Murillo Osuna, the mother whose daughter was being transported home to Mexico after being treated at a Philadelphia hospital.

Related

New details about victims of deadly Philly plane crash released
article

New details about victims of deadly Philly plane crash released

We're learning more information about the six people whose lives tragically came to an end when a medevac plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia last week.

They allege that negligence by the medical air-transport company led to the fatal crash. 

The crash occurred on Jan. 31, when a Learjet 55 went down shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. 

The incident resulted in the deaths of all six people on board and two individuals on the ground. 

NTSB findings and company response 

In March, the NTSB released a preliminary report indicating that the plane's voice recorder was not operational, and no distress calls were made by the crew to air traffic control. 

Philly plane crash: NTSB releases new findings in report

Philly plane crash: NTSB releases new findings in report

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report into the deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash. Here's what we know.

FOX 29 reached out to the medical jet company for a response to the lawsuit, but they have not yet replied.

The Source: Information from official lawsuit documents and the NTSB report.

NewsPhiladelphia