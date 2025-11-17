Northeast Philly plane crash: Victims' families file lawsuit against medical air-transport company
PHILADELPHIA - Families of two victims from the tragic Northeast Philadelphia plane crash are taking legal action.
Lawsuit filed over deadly crash
What we know:
The lawsuit was filed by the estates of Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, a pediatrician, and Lizeth Murillo Osuna, the mother whose daughter was being transported home to Mexico after being treated at a Philadelphia hospital.
They allege that negligence by the medical air-transport company led to the fatal crash.
The crash occurred on Jan. 31, when a Learjet 55 went down shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.
The incident resulted in the deaths of all six people on board and two individuals on the ground.
NTSB findings and company response
In March, the NTSB released a preliminary report indicating that the plane's voice recorder was not operational, and no distress calls were made by the crew to air traffic control.
FOX 29 reached out to the medical jet company for a response to the lawsuit, but they have not yet replied.
The Source: Information from official lawsuit documents and the NTSB report.