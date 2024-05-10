Northern lights forecast for PA, NJ and DE; G4 Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch issued

article

A strong solar storm may make the northern lights visible to millions in the U.S. on Friday - including some in or near Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. But those same solar flares that could bring skygazers around the area a glimpse of the aurora borealis could also potentially disrupt communications this weekend.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch beginning Friday and lasting all weekend. The watch was the first of its kind issued in nearly 20 years.

According to NOAA, a large sunspot cluster has produced several moderate to strong solar flares since Wednesday.

At least five of those flares were associated with CMEs, or coronal mass ejections, which are explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s corona. The CMEs that were spotted appear to be directed toward earth and could trigger geomagnetic storms.

"Geomagnetic storms can impact infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on Earth’s surface, potentially disrupting communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations," NOAA officials said on their website. "Space Weather Prediction Center has notified the operators of these systems so they can take protective action."

The rare flares seem to be associated with a sunspot that’s 16 times the diameter of Earth. In 2003, an extreme geomagnetic storm knocked out power in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa.

"Geomagnetic storms can also trigger spectacular displays of aurora on Earth," officials continued. "A severe geomagnetic storm includes the potential for aurora to be seen as far south as Alabama and Northern California."

Currently, NOAA’s aurora forecast for Friday night places the southern extent of where the northern lights might be seen in our region just north of the Maryland / Pennsylvania line.

Forecasters say the likelihood of rain and clouds in the area through the weekend, will lower the chances of seeing the northern lights in our region.

G4 (Severe) Geomagnetic Storm Impact for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

Power systems: Possible widespread voltage control problems and some protective systems will mistakenly trip out key assets from the grid.

Spacecraft operations: May experience surface charging and tracking problems, corrections may be needed for orientation problems.

Other systems: Induced pipeline currents affect preventive measures, HF radio propagation sporadic, satellite navigation degraded for hours, low-frequency radio navigation disrupted, and aurora has been seen as low as Alabama and northern California (typically 45° geomagnetic lat.).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.