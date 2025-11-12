Northern lights return tonight: When is the best time to look up?

The Brief Northern lights will illuminate the sky again in the Philadelphia area after dazzling stargazers on Tuesday night. For the best viewing experience, remember: The darker, the better. Experts say the best time to view the northern lights will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.



If you missed Tuesday night's rare glimpse at the Northern Lights that illuminated skies around the Philadelphia area, you're in luck!

Experts say the aurora borealis will return for two more nights thanks to multiple large solar flares colliding with the earth's atmosphere.

What we know:

Stargazers across the Philadelphia area were treated to a rare celestial sight Tuesday night as the northern lights lit up the sky with dazzling hues of pink and green.

The colors were more vibrant in areas away from the city, like Bucks County and Chester County, where the lack of ambient light allowed the faint shades to pop.

More than 20 states reported seeing northern lights on Tuesday night after the sun emitted over a dozen solar flares, including powerful X and M-Class flares.

The sun is particularly active right now and that means there’s a great chance to enjoy some northern lights, if you know where to look.

The best times to see northern lights in the US

What you can do:

NOAA says the best time to potentially see northern lights from the U.S. is from 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. CT.

A geomagnetic storm watch was issued by the NOAA on Tuesday, with predicted storm categories reaching strong and severe.

Nov 12: G4 (severe) category storm

Nov. 13: G3 (strong) category storm

Nov. 14: G1 (minor) category storm

