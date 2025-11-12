Northern lights return tonight: When is the best time to look up?
PHILADELPHIA - If you missed Tuesday night's rare glimpse at the Northern Lights that illuminated skies around the Philadelphia area, you're in luck!
Experts say the aurora borealis will return for two more nights thanks to multiple large solar flares colliding with the earth's atmosphere.
What we know:
Stargazers across the Philadelphia area were treated to a rare celestial sight Tuesday night as the northern lights lit up the sky with dazzling hues of pink and green.
The colors were more vibrant in areas away from the city, like Bucks County and Chester County, where the lack of ambient light allowed the faint shades to pop.
More than 20 states reported seeing northern lights on Tuesday night after the sun emitted over a dozen solar flares, including powerful X and M-Class flares.
The sun is particularly active right now and that means there’s a great chance to enjoy some northern lights, if you know where to look.
The best times to see northern lights in the US
What you can do:
NOAA says the best time to potentially see northern lights from the U.S. is from 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. CT.
A geomagnetic storm watch was issued by the NOAA on Tuesday, with predicted storm categories reaching strong and severe.
- Nov 12: G4 (severe) category storm
- Nov. 13: G3 (strong) category storm
- Nov. 14: G1 (minor) category storm
Northern Lights in Bucks County. Credit: Liam
Tips on seeing northern lights:
- Try to find an unobscured view and look toward the northern horizon.
- It must be dark outside, so if you can, go somewhere that has as little light pollution as possible.
- The best time to see auroras is within an hour or two of midnight, according to the NOAA.
- Check the weather forecast because clouds can cover up the spectacle entirely.
- Taking a picture with a smartphone camera may also reveal hints of the aurora that aren’t visible to the naked eye.