Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
4
Flood Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Rip Current Statement
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County
Rip Current Statement
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware Beaches County

Northern Michigan man accused of putting child's head in toilet and flushing it as punishment

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
News
FOX 2 Detroit

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Traverse City man is facing charges after his son alleged that he would handcuff him then put his head in the toilet and flush it as a punishment.

The child told about the punishment during an interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Traverse City on Aug. 11.

Related: Man sentenced to life in prison after he beheaded step-grandmother

The father, Tyler Frederick Briegel, 28, and other people in the household were interviewed before a report was submitted to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office.

A warrant was authorized Aug. 16, and Briegel was arrested during a traffic stop two days later. He was charged with second-degree child abuse and given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.