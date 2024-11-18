Another Norwegian cruise ship is coming to Philly: Here's where it's headed

Philadelphia's extinct cruise industry is finally getting a major revival in the next couple of years.

Norwegian Cruise Line announced it is adding another ship to its new home at the Port of Philadelphia, but this time the destination is a warm one!

The "Norwegian Pearl" is now slated to make trips to Bermuda, the Bahamas and other Caribbean destinations from Philadelphia.

The new ship will join the "Norwegian Jewel," which is scheduled to make 24 calls for 10 and 11-day voyages to destinations in New England and Canada.

Both cruises are set to embark from Philadelphia beginning in 2026.

The city has not been a homeport for cruises in nearly 15 years, forcing local travelers to make the trip to Baltimore or New York City.