‘Not just a horror story’: FTC says some nursing homes are taking residents' stimulus checks

By Jordan Smith
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

When Congress crafted the CARES Act, they designated the stimulus payments as a tax credit — meaning the government would never be allowed to seize them.

And that means the checks aren’t considered a resource for a federal benefits program.

So when the Federal Trade Commission learned some nursing homes are trying to take the checks from residents on Medicaid, they put out a notice warning facilities not to do so.

“This is not just a horror story making the rounds. These are actual reports that our friends in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office have been getting — and handling,” said Louis Greisman, an elder justice coordinator with the FTC “Other states have seen the same.”

If an assisted living facility has taken the check from you or a loved one, Greisman wants to help you get it back.

First, she recommends you contact your state’s attorney general’s office. Then, you should file a complaint with the FTC.

“Consider having a chat with the facility’s management to make sure they know which side of the law to be on,” Greisman said.

This story was reported from Atlanta.