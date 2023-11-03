Noticing intense sun glare? There is seasonal cause as you reach for sunglasses

Have you noticed more sun glare lately?

We've had a lot more sun glare and it's more than just sunny, blue-sky days causing it.

There is a seasonal cause: we've reached the time of the year when the sun is lower in the sky.

In the summer, the sun rises much higher in the sky which also leads to warmer days. The higher the sun gets, the more it can warm us up.

With the sun at a lower angle in the sky these days, we are both cooler and have the sun better positioned to cause sun glare.

The other reason the sun glare seems worse these days is our sunrise and sunset times. At this time of the year, they happen around the evening commute.

We go from a sunset just shy of 6 p.m. on Saturday to a sunset just after 4:50 p.m. on Sunday. Your sunrise will show up around 6:30 a.m. starting Sunday.

A lower sun also means it's closer to eye level longer. So, you'll notice sun glare on sunny days for a few hours after sunrise and a few hours before sunset.

Pennsylvania State Police offer these tips for managing with the intensity of sun glare: