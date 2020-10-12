Nurse carjacked on way to work recounts terrifying moments

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate two men who they say robbed a nurse who was on her way to work before stealing her car. The nurse spoke to FOX 29 recounting the terrifying moments.

The incident occurred back on Sept. 28 on the 5900 block of Charles Street in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.

One of the suspects ordered the woman to hand over the keys to her car while the second suspect pointed a gun at her. The first suspect then grabbed her purse, taking the car keys.

"I thought he was kidding. I said, 'what?' He said,'I said give me the keys,' and with that, he took the gun out from under his sweatshirt and pushed it into the side of my hip," Jennifer Miller said.

The home infusion nurse was walking to a patient's house. Miller has just smiled and said hello to the pair moments before.

"The first thing I thought of was my children. I have two daughters and they count on me for everything," she said.

The single mom cares for the very sick and hospice patients.

"People can't keep doing this to each other. It's just wrong," Miller said.

