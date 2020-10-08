Police: Nurse on way to work has keys, car stolen at gunpoint in Wissinoming

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate two men who they say robbed a nurse who was on her way to work before stealing her car.

The incident occurred back on Sept. 28 on the 5900 block of Charles Street in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.

Police say the victim was heading to a client's house just after noon, when she was approached by two suspects.

One of the suspects ordered the woman to hand over the keys to her car while the second suspect pointed a gun at her. The first suspect then grabbed her purse, taking the car keys.

They two then walked off, fleeing in the victim's 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Prior to the incident, surveillance video shows the two suspects stepping out of the back seat of a second silver sedan.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects is asked to contact police.

