NYC posting billboards in Florida denouncing 'Don't Say Gay' law, inviting LGBTQ+ to city

New York City is launching a campaign denouncing Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law with five billboards across the Sunshine State inviting Floridians to move to New York City.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the education measure into law. It states that "classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

"This political showmanship by attempting to demonize a particular group or community is not accepted," said Mayor Eric Adams in announcing the campaign from City Hall.

Supporters of the new law argue that it would help to ensure that curriculums are age-appropriate for young students and give parents more control over their children’s education. Critics say it is homophobic and could do harm to children who are gay.

"This is the city of Stone Wall. This is the city where we are proud to talk about how you can live in a comfortable setting and not be harassed not be abused, not just as adults but as young people."

The billboards in partnership with WPPP will be up for eight weeks in major markets across Florida including Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

"Listen, we want you here in New York. We want you right here in New York City," said Adams.