Ocean City offering prizes to people wearing masks on Fourth of July

In Ocean City, many people are still celebrating the Fourth of July in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian joined other Cape May County officials on Thursday to remind people to wear masks ahead of the holiday weekend. Exceptions include if you have a medical issue or while you are swimming.

With the extent of crowds on the beach, it is clear that people are excited to be back at the beach even with a rise of COVID-19 cases around the country.

Ocean City officials will be roaming the boardwalk from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July giving prizes to families who are wearing face coverings.

"Here’s a chance to show off your creativity and patriotism to win Ocean City gifts. The city continues to encourage the wearing of face coverings in all public places," Doug Bergen, City of Ocean City public information officer, said.

