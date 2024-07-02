Ocean City warns of rip currents as several people rescued ahead of July 4th

If you're headed down the shore for the holiday weekend, local officials are urging beachgoers to stay cautious!

"Saturday was a busy day for us… the rip currents were particularly strong," said Allan Karas of the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

Several people were rescued from the water, along with even more medical calls on the beaches.

"All over the island, north to south," Karas said.

The rescues come as families prepare to spend the Fourth of July at beaches along the Jersey Shore.

Safety officials are asking swimmers to always be careful, because rip currents always exist in some form.

"With the large crowds expected this week, we want to remind everyone to only swim at guarded beaches in front of a lifeguard."