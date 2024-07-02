Expand / Collapse search

Ocean City warns of rip currents as several people rescued ahead of July 4th

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  July 2, 2024 10:29am EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Family reacts after Pennsylvania couple drown while vacationing in Fl.

The family of a couple who tragically drowned while on vacation in Florida speak out about their grief.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - If you're headed down the shore for the holiday weekend, local officials are urging beachgoers to stay cautious!

"Saturday was a busy day for us… the rip currents were particularly strong," said Allan Karas of the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

Several people were rescued from the water, along with even more medical calls on the beaches.

"All over the island, north to south," Karas said.

Related

Pennsylvania couple caught in rip current drowns while vacationing in Florida with 6 kids
article

Pennsylvania couple caught in rip current drowns while vacationing in Florida with 6 kids

A Pennsylvania couple drowned while vacationing in Florida with their six children.

The rescues come as families prepare to spend the Fourth of July at beaches along the Jersey Shore.

Safety officials are asking swimmers to always be careful, because rip currents always exist in some form.

"With the large crowds expected this week, we want to remind everyone to only swim at guarded beaches in front of a lifeguard."