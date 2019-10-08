Ocean City’s Finest: Police officer photographed helping elderly woman cross busy intersection

article

A citizen shared a sweet moment caught on camera.

Officer James Crowley was spotted taking the time to help an elderly woman cross a busy intersection in Ocean City on Monday.

“Not only did he help cross her safely he made conversation with her as they walked,” Lisa White-Pagano noted in her popular Facebook post.

White-Pagano shared the photo because she felt Officer Crowley “deserved to get his photo shared.”

Officials from the Ocean City Police Department wrote that Officer Crowley’s act of kindness was like a “real life Norman Rockwell painting.”