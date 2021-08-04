Ocean County wrestling coach and referee accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

article

An Ocean County youth wrestling coach and referee is accused of receiving and distributing child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Alec Donovan, 24, of Brick, New Jersey, used a messaging application to share videos containing child sexual abuse material over the Internet.

From January 2021 through March 2021, Donovan allegedly sent three videos containing images of child sexual abuse and received two videos containing images of child sexual abuse via a web-based messaging application.

Donovan is also accused of using the web-based messaging application to solicit and engage in conversations with minors, including requesting nude photographs from the minors and sending nude photographs to them, the court documents revealed.

Donovan was released on $100,000 bond.

"We are asking for the public’s attention with respect to this case. Not just as a cautionary tale, but because we think it’s possible that our list of victims is incomplete," said Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch, Jr. "If anyone has had contact with this defendant – or has a child that has had contact – that gives them pause, reach out to us by email at NK-victim-assistance@fbi.gov or by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Parents should keep in mind that predators lurk in places where they hope to find victims - like online gaming sites and social media. Staying engaged with your children is the best way to thwart the monsters that are hiding in cyberspace, as well as in plain sight."

The FBI’s Newark Field Office is asking anyone with information related to this case or who may be a victim to contact them at NK-Victim-Assistance@FBI.gov.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter