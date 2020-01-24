Officials seek ID of remains found in Huntingdon Valley

article

The Montgomery County coroner is asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose skeletonized remains were discovered in the Huntingdon Valley section of Lower Moreland Township.

The remains were found in a wooded area behind the 2500 block of Pine Road on March 15, 2009.

Images were produced using DNA phenotyping science. The man is described as approximately 5-foot-6, with an age range of 35-60 years old. In addition to the skeleton, clothing was recovered. He was wearing Polo brand brown trousers, size 32x30, and Dexter brand dress shoes.

Officials say the individual had strong ethnic origins in the Mediterranean, southeastern Europe and northwestern Middle East.

The cause of death is undetermined.

If you have any information, please contact the Lower Moreland Police Department at 215-947-3132.

