Officer braves cold waters to save dog in Atlantic City

The Brief Officer Matthew Schmidt rescued a dog from cold waters in Atlantic City. The dog was reunited with its owner days after the rescue. The rescue was captured on body camera footage.



An incredible water rescue in Atlantic City highlights the dedication of law enforcement as Officer Matthew Schmidt saves a dog from icy waters.

Officer Schmidt's daring rescue

What we know:

Officer Matthew Schmidt of the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a call about an abandoned dog in a vacant lot.

When animal control attempted to catch the dog with a bite pole, it escaped, leading to a chase.

The chase led the dog, a pit bull mix, to jump into the bay with the bite pole still around its neck.

Concerned for the dog's safety, Schmidt called for backup from the fire department and the Coast Guard but realized time was crucial.

In a bold move, Schmidt stripped down to a T-shirt and shorts and swam out to the dog, managing to bring it back to shore despite the challenging conditions.

The rescue's impact

What they're saying:

Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos praised Schmidt's actions, saying, "Officer Schmidt is an extremely dedicated officer, he’s very compassionate and he loves animals."

Schmidt, however, humbly stated, "I was really just trying to save the dog… I wasn’t thinking it would make me a hero."

The dog was safely taken into custody by animal control and reunited with its owner a few days later, showcasing the dedication and compassion of the Atlantic City Police Department.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the dog ended up in the vacant lot or why it was initially abandoned.