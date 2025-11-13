2 officers crash motorcycles on I-95 while participating in motorcade to charity event

The Brief A Philadelphia motorcycle officer crashed on I-95 during a motorcade for a local charity event. The fleet of motorcycle officers were headed to Preston and Steve's Campout for Hunger when the crash occurred. The condition of the officer is unknown.



Two motorcycle officers crashed on I-95 while participating in a motorcade for a local charity.

What we know:

A motorcade including Philadelphia Highway Patrol and officers from other local departments were driving on the southbound side of I-95 en route to Preston and Steve's Campout for Hunger on Thursday morning.

Investigators say a disabled van stopped on the left shoulder of the highway opened its door into the path of the oncoming motorcade, causing two officers to lose control of their bikes.

The officers, one from Abington Police Department and one from Upper Dublin Police Department, tumbled off their bikes. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

What they're saying:

The Abington Police Department shared an update on the injured officer involved in the crash, saying the officer "was alert and walking immediately after the accident" and only taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"We want to reassure the community that the officer is OK," the department added.