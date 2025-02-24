Officer critically stabbed outside Camden grocery store; suspect in custody

The Brief A suspect is in custody after a police officer was stabbed Sunday night in Camden. The officer remains in critical condition. Officials say the violent attack was unprovoked.



A young police officer is fighting for his life after an unprovoked attack in the line of duty in Camden on Sunday.

What we know:

Police say a man came up behind an officer and stabbed him outside Duran Grocery at Broadway and Chestnut just before 6 p.m.

The 28-year-old officer was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Minutes after the stabbing, officials say a suspect was taken into custody.

Richard Dennis, 38, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and related offenses.

What they're saying:

Officials are calling the attack "unprovoked," and say it unfolded as the officer was conducting a business check.

Attorney General Matt Platkin condemned the violent attack on those in the line of duty.

"On Sunday evening, a member of the Camden County Police Department was stabbed in the line of duty in Camden, New Jersey… No acts of violence can be condoned, in particular ones that target our heroic law enforcement professionals. Our heartfelt prayers are with the officer who was injured, the responding officers, and their loved ones waiting, hoping for their safe return home."

What we don't know:

The name of the injured officer has yet to be released, but officials say he is a former Marine who has been with the department for 2 years.

The extent of the officers injuries are also unknown at this time.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Camden police, the prosecutor's office and attorney general.



