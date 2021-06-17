Officer opens fire on suspect who pointed gun at police in Frankford, police say

A Philadelphia police officer opened fire on a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at police after he shot a man in the face early Thursday morning in Frankford.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters a man was shot in the face on the 1500 block of Pratt Street around 1 a.m.

A responding officer who heard the gunfire saw a 29-year-old man firing shots near the 1500 block of Pratt Street, according to Small.

Police say the suspect pointed his gun at the officer as he was exiting his patrol car. The officer then fired several shots at the suspect but did not hit him.

Police say the suspect attempted to flee and ditched his gun in a trash can. Officer caught up to the suspect and placed him in custody.

No officers were injured during the shooting and subsequent foot chase, according to police.

Police say the man who was shot in the face was driven by private vehicle to a nearby hospital and is cooperating with police.

