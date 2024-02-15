Officer struck by vehicle, shots fired at suspected car in Lawncrest: sources

article

A Philadelphia police officer is injured after sources say he was hit by a vehicle Thursday evening.

According to sources, an officer was hit by a car at Adams and Newtown Streets in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia at around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that the officer fired shots in self-defense at the suspected vehicle. They say the driver fled but was later found near the vehicle at Hasbrook and Benner Streets suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer injured was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center.

A massive police presence was at the scene.

Injuries are unclear at this time.