Officer struck in vest, suspect hurt in Philadelphia shooting, sources say

The Brief A Philadelphia police officer was struck in the vest by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. The suspected shooter was also shot and taken to Einstein Medical Center. It's believed two officers were transporting someone to Friend's Hospital in Crescentville when the shooting happened.



A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized after being struck in the vest by gunfire near Roosevelt Boulevard on Thursday.

The suspected shooter was also wounded by return gunfire from police and was taken to Einstein Medical Center, Keeley reports.

It's not known what circumstances led up to the shooting.

What we know:

A Philadelphia police officer was rushed to the hospital after being hit in the vest by gunfire just off Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday, sources say.

A massive police presence swarmed the parking lot of Friend's Hospital on the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just before 1 p.m.

Police say two officers were transporting someone to Friend's Hospital in a police van when the shooting happened.

"They believe his vest may likely have stopped it from being way worse," FOX 29's Steve Keeley reported in a post on X.

Police say that the officer is stable and was hit less than an inch from the bottom of his vest.

At least one of the officers returned fire, and the suspected shooter was taken to Einstein Medical Center.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.

The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.