Officials: 1 dead, 1 injured in morning shooting at deli in Mercer County

A homicide is under investigation after two men were shot, one fatally, at a New Jersey deli Monday.

The fatal shooting occurred at Priori's Deli on Hillcrest Avenue in Ewing around 6:10 a.m.

Two men were found suffering gunshot woulds, according to the Mercer County Persecutor's Office.

Both men were transported to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The condition of the other victim is not known at this time.

The door of the deli was completely shattered after the alleged shooting.

No arrests have been made. A homicide investigation is now underway.