Philadelphia shooting: What we know about the South Street victims

Authorities have identified three people who were killed when gunfire erupted on a popular Philadelphia street late Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. June 4, police say officers on patrol near when they heard several gunshots coming from the 400 block of South Street.

Officers responded as hundreds of people who had gathered in the area fled from the gunfire.

When the shooting stopped, first responders began tending to the wounded. In all, 14 people had been struck by gunfire.

Three of them later died at nearby hospitals.

Kristopher Minners, 22, was later identified by Philadelphia-Pennsylvania American Federation of Teachers as one of the victims who did not survive the shooting. They say Minners was a second-grade resident advisor at Girard College in Philadelphia.

Alexis Quinn, 27, was pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital shortly before midnight.

Gregory Jackson, 34, succumbed to his injuries at Presbyterian Hospital a short time after the shooting. After the news of his passing, he was remembered on social media as a member of the city's skating and boxing communities.

As police continue to investigate, they pointed to a specific video that had surfaced on social media in the hours after the shooting that showed a fight involving at least three people.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw asserted that one of the deceased male victims may have been involved in that fight, which she says may have been the 'genesis' of the shooting. Two men involved in the fight exchanged gunfire, according to Outlaw, and both were struck.

The video shows two people approaching a third individual away from the crowd, when a man in a white shirt appears to pull out a firearm.

'They both strapped," onlookers can be heard saying in the video.

A brief fight ensues between the trio before gunfire rings out and the person recording seemingly drops their phone to take cover.

Police sources tell FOX 29 that the man in the white shirt was among the three people who were killed in the shooting.

Outlaw said Sunday that the rest of the victims appeared to be innocent bystanders.

The 11 people who suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds ranged in age from 17-69. Of those 11, a 23-year-old man was the only one who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was listed in critical condition.

A 49-year-old woman was also injured by shattered glass.

Police said responding officers found several of the victims lying on the sidewalk when they arrived on the scene.

One officer shot at a suspect multiple times after witnessing him continuing to fire into the crowd. Police believe that suspect by have been wounded by the officers, but he fled the scene on foot.

In all, police say a total of five firearms were discharged at the scene, not including the officer's. Spent shell casings were found throughout several blocks of South Street.

Two guns used in the shooting were recovered at the scene.

South Street is known as an entertainment corridor that sees heavy foot and vehicular traffic as patrons flock to the many food and drink establishments and other business in the area.

Police estimated that hundreds of people had gathered in that area Saturday night, prior to the shooting.