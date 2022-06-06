Charges expected in South Street shooting, person of interest in custody, sources say

An 18-year-old is being held as a person of interest in connection with Saturday's shooting on South Street, according to law enforcement sources.

This news came hours after Philadelphia District Attorney announced that charges are expected to be approved for at least two people who are believed to have fired the nonfatal shots during the shootout.

Charges are expected to be approved in connection with Saturday's shootings on South Street, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

On Monday, Krasner held his weekly gun violence press conference and gave an update on the investigation.

"We are expecting to approve charges later today for at least two people for non-fatal shootings," Krasner announced.

Authorities say at least five different guns were fired on the street as chaos erupted.

According to Krasner three of the guns were 9 mm and at least one was a .40 caliber firearm.

The shooting left three people dead and at least 11 injured on the popular crowded street.

On Saturday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner announced that one of the deceased victims may have been involved in a fight with another man and she called that incident the "genesis" of the gunfire that broke out. The men involved in the fight eventually began shooting, hitting each other, one fatally.

Authorities also say two other suspects reportedly fired onto South Street, striking innocent bystanders that ranged in age from 17 - 69.

Krasner called the events "chilling" and highlighted other mass shootings that took place across the country over the weekend.

He also called on legislators to take action against guns.

"It is enough and we have come to the point where any legislator who is accepting donations directly or indirectly from the gun lobby, any legislator who has a high rating from the National Rifle Association, any legislator who is not willing to put the lives of innocent bystanders, women and children and young adults, above their political future belongs out of office," he said. "And I don't care if they're Republican or Democrat. They belong out. They may have sold their souls to make this the most heavily-armed society in the world, but that does not entitle them to remain in office."

Additional information about the shooting and pending charges is expected to be announced by Krasner at a press conference expected later in the day.