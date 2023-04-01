Officials: 1 person 'detained' after Kensington shooting critically injures man

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old man in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on a Kensington street.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 600 block of East Westmoreland Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

25th District officers responded to the call and found the 27-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds across his body.

He was taken to Episcopal Hospital in a private vehicle and, from there, transferred to Temple University Hospital by medics. He was placed in critical condition.

Officials say one male was detained and one firearm was recovered. An investigation is ongoing.

