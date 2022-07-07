Officials: Boy, 11, extremely critical after he is struck by hit-and-run driver in West Philly

An 11-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was struck by a driver in a pickup truck in West Philadelphia.

Officials say the incident occurred on the 4200 block of West Girard Avenue Thursday evening, around 7:45.

The boy was crossing Girard Avenue when a man driving a blue Ford F 150 struck him. The driver then fled the scene.

Philadelphia police seek the driver of a blue Ford F 150 after an 11-year-old boy was struck on West Girard Avenue.

The boy was rushed by medics to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and placed in extremely critical condition.

The driver is described as being in his late 60s and wearing glasses. The truck has a Pennsylvania tag of ZTX 6169. The truck was last seen driving westbound on Girard Avenue.

According to officials, the boy was launched approximately 50 feet in the air after the impact with the truck. Medics found him lying on Girard Avenue. He sustained trauma to his head, body, arms and legs, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott small stated.

Witnesses followed the truck after the impact and were able to give police the license plate of the truck. Inspector Small said the driver, when approaching the scene, crossed two lanes of traffic, driving into the eastbound lanes from the westbound side and hit the child.

Philadelphia police are seeking the driver. Inspector Small indicated there are numerous cameras on the street near the scene and, with the help of witnesses, police are confident they should be able to locate the driver.