Officials: 13-year-old boy shot and killed in Salem, N.J.

Police are looking for the people responsible for killing a 13-year-old boy in Salem, New Jersey Thursday night.

"They shot through this window, I got a bullet hole right there," said Daffonie Moore. "They have to try to dig that out."

Moore said she’s lived on 9th Street over 40 years and nothing like this has ever happened.

"We’re usually sitting right across from here or in the kitchen," said Moore. "It’s kind of frightening to know it came through. I mean, we live here, it’s scary."

Around 10:30 Thursday night, Salem City Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed outside of his home on 9th street.

A friend of the family says the boy was a good kid.

Joelyn Moore said he was always pleasant in passing.

"When he comes home he speaks, ‘Hi neighbor.’ When we get groceries or if he sees anything in the car he’s like, ‘Do you need help?’ He would help us bring the bags in the house and stuff. He was a good kid."

Salem Mayor Jody Veller said she was heartbroken when she heard what happened and is sending her condolences to the family.

"We’re going to do everything we can as a city to get programs up and running to try and stem the tide of this," said Veller. "We can’t make this better for them, I’m so sorry. We’re going to do everything we can do working with other non-profit agencies. Bringing programs into the city to try and stop this."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Johnathan Seidel of the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 935-7510 ext. 8333 or Det. Sean Simpkins of the Salem City Police Department at (856) 856-935-0033. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may provide information through the tip line form available at the Salem County Prosecutor's website, here.