Officials: 2 killed in crash on I-95 in Port Richmond

An early morning crash on I-95 north in Port Richmond left two people dead and part of the highway closed for several hours.

According to officials, the crash was reported on I-95 northbound at Exit 25 for Allegheny Avenue and Castor Avenue around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Shortly after, at 1:45 a.m., the crash scene was expanded to include Exit 23 at Girard and Lehigh Avenues.

Law enforcement officials say the crash involved multiple vehicles and the two people who died were in the same car.

Just before 6 a.m., the stretch of I-95 northbound reopened ahead of rush hour.

Police have not released additional details about the crash or the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.