Officials: 2-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting inside North Philadelphia home

A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot twice in the back in North Philadelphia.

Officials say the shooting happened inside a home on the 2200 block of North 20th Street, Saturday night, around 8:30 p.m.

The child was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.