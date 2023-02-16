Officials: 22-year-old man fatally stabbed inside Trenton arena during basketball tournament

Trenton police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old Trenton man.

Mercer County officials said the stabbing happened in Trenton Thursday night, about 8:30, at the CURE Arena.

A high school basketball tournament was taking place inside the arena when someone stabbed the man, identified as 22-year-old Khalil Glanton, of Trenton, multiple times inside the arena.

He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Police are actively investigating the stabbing, though no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406. Additionally, information can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.