Officials: 3 injured, nearly 20 displaced in 2-alarm at Delran apartment building

Three people were injured and nearly 20 have been displaced after a fire tore through an apartment building in Delran, New Jersey early Friday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Natalie Road around 3:30 a.m. Officials say the fire reached 2-alarms and gutted the inside of several units.

Seven people were rescued from the blaze, among them, three people suffered undisclosed injuries. The Red Cross is helping 19 people find temporary homes.

Firefighters have not said what sparked the inferno.

