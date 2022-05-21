Officials: 3 juveniles hospitalized after they are caught in Ocean City rip current

article

Ocean City Beach Patrol and first responders pulled three kids caught in a rip current Saturday.

Officials said the call came about noon for swimmers in trouble off 10th Street in Ocean City.

Beach Patrol and first responders arrived and found two swimmers, successfully rescuing them from the rip current.

According to authorities, personnel then spotted a shirt in the water. It was then they spotted a third swimmer submerged. They pulled that person, a 12-year-old boy from Mays Landing, and began multiple rounds of CPR.

Officials said he was then taken to Shore Medical Center, where he was breathing, but unresponsive. From there, he was then transported to Cooper University Hospital Trauma Center. There was no additional word on the boy’s condition.

The first two swimmers rescued, said to be juveniles from Hammonton, were transported to Shore Medical Center as a precautionary measure. Two other additional swimmers got out of the water unaided.

Officials said the ocean temperature was 55 degrees and there was no surf.