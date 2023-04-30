Expand / Collapse search
Officials: 3-year-old boy shot in the cheek walking on South Philly street with mother

Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 3-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in South Philadelphia.

The mother of the victim told investigators she was walking down the 1500 block of Taney Street, just after 5 p.m. Sunday, carrying her son when she heard two or three gunshots nearby. She realized, looking at the boy, he had been shot in the cheek.

The child was initially taken by a neighbor along with the child’s mother to the Philadelphia Fire Department fire house at Grays Ferry Avenue and 31st Street.

Fire department personnel worked to stabilize the child before transporting the child to CHOP, where he is listed as stable.

The neighbor explained she saw the mother running down the street with the child, crying and asking for help and told the woman to get in the car. The neighbor did not have enough gas to drive to CHOP, and thought the fire house was the quickest way to get help.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.