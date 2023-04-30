3 people hospitalized in triple shooting overnight on streets of Kensington

A triple shooting in Kensington ended with three people being rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Shots were fired at East Wishart Street and Kensington Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Three people were struck by gunfire, and taken to a local hospital. They are all said to be adults.

No word on their conditions, or what may have leaf to the triple shooting.

Police have yet to release any suspect descriptions.