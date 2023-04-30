3 people hospitalized in triple shooting overnight on streets of Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - A triple shooting in Kensington ended with three people being rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning.
Shots were fired at East Wishart Street and Kensington Avenue just before 1 a.m.
Three people were struck by gunfire, and taken to a local hospital. They are all said to be adults.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Authorities searching for man in father-son duo accused of multiple retail thefts across Delaware Valley
- Arkansas woman indicted in $11,000 sale of stolen body parts to Pennsylvania man
- Barricade situation declared in Germantown after man fires on officers, officials say
No word on their conditions, or what may have leaf to the triple shooting.
Police have yet to release any suspect descriptions.