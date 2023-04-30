Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
2
Flood Watch
until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Store clerk turns tables on armed suspect, opens fire in Juniata Park robbery: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

JUNIATA PARK - A Philadelphia store owner decided to fight back after his shop became victim to a robbery in broad daylight Sunday.

Police say a man robbed a convenience store on L Street in Juniata Park at gunpoint around noon, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

As he fled, the owner fired and struck him once in the leg, according to officials.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspect was later found inside a vehicle and taken into custody. 

Two firearms were recovered. It is unclear if the store owner was licensed to carry.

An investigation is underway.