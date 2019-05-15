Officials: 5-year-old boy brings crack cocaine to Cobbs Creek preschool

Cobbs Creek neighbors are rattled after a 5-year-old boy apparently brought nearly two dozen vials of crack cocaine to the St. Cyprian Children's Center preschool Tuesday morning.

A source tells FOX 29 the boy informed a worker that the person who gave him the drugs told him to hide it.

The Archdiocese says the teacher's aide alerted a school administrator who called 911 right away.

Officers say they were told the child was acting out of character and had a bulge in his pants pocket. Thinking the child had a toy in his pocket, he was asked to take it out. Officials then discovered the clear plastic baggie containing 22 purple zip lock bags of crack cocaine.

It remains unclear where the drugs came from.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information has been released at this time.