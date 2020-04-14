Officials: 70-year-old NJ man arrested twice within hours for refusing to wear face mask, punching man

Officials have arrested a 70-year-old man twice within a few hours after several incidents involving non-compliance with state orders and beligerence Saturday.

Stephen Breza, 70, of Toms River, was arrested first by Toms River Police shortly before 11 a.m. Breza allegedly became angry when he was told to wear a mask inside the Wawa where he had reportedly begun screaming, flailing his arms and cursing at employees.

Then, Breza allegedly escalated by threatening a customer in the store that he was going to hit him with a pipe. When police arrived, he screamed at officers and resisted arrest.

Later that same day shortly after 1:30 p.m., Breza went to a second Wawa on Route 37 East, where he again refused to wear a mask.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

During the second incident, Breza allegedly punched a male customer in the face. When the victim left the store, Breza allegedly went to his car and retrieved a pipe, which he wielded menacingly.

Again, Breza was arrested and lodged in jail. In both cases, he was charged with violating the emergency orders, disorderly conduct, and failure to submit to fingerprinting.

Advertisement

In the first case, Breza also was charged with resisting arrest (disorderly persons offense); while in the second case,he was charged with second-degree terroristic threats during an emergency and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Del. woman arrested for shouting profanities, saying she had COVID-19 inside store

Coronavirus rates stabilizing, parts of US may be able to open in next few weeks: CDC

New Jersey to work with Pa, Del. and other states to reopen post-pandemic

New Jersey landlord praised for waiving 3 months of rent: 'He exemplifies the spirit we need to see'

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP