Officials: 78-year-old motorcyclist critical after Wilmington hit-and-run; driver sought

Police in New Castle County are asking for help identifying a hit-and-run suspect.

Officials say New Castle County police were called to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive, in Wilmington, Saturday, for a reported accident.

A 78-year-old, riding a motorcycle, was heading south on Carpenter Station Road and approaching Valley Run Drive. A driver of a cream-colored Honda CRV turned left at the intersection and hit the 78-year-old. The motorcyclist hit the front passenger door of the Honda, throwing the motorcyclist off the bike and landing in the intersection.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and placed in critical condition.

Officials say the vehicle they seek is a 2017 through 2020 Honda CRV, in a cream or ivory color. It will have heavy right-side damage.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the driver of the Honda is urged to contact Detective Hussong at William.hussong@newcastlede.gov or at 302-395-2742. People can also submit tips on the New Castle Police Department website, here, or the Facebook page, here, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.