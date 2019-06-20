Officials announce reopening of Sansom and S. Juniper Street following $1.7 million water main break

article

Nearly one year after a major water main break closed the intersection of Sansom and S. Juniper Street, officials from the Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) have announced that it will reopen on Friday.

Immediately following the water main break, PWD officials began assessing the damage and planning how to repair the infrastrucutre. They estimated that repairs would cost upwards of $1.7 million.

Extensive damage from the Sansom and S. Juniper Street water main break.

The extensive damage involved clearing debris from the intersection, replacing many portions of the water main, relining the sewer, replacing valves, replacing surrounding sidewalks, curbs and handicapped ramps, milling and paving portions of nearby streets, replacing streetlights and more.

"I want to thank everyone in this community for their patience and understanding during this extremely challenging project," said Acting Water Commissioner Sarah Stevenson. "With any large scale infrastructure repair or improvement, we strive to reduce our impact to business and residents as best we can. Sansom and S. Juniper was a particularly complicated work zone, and everyone we worked with really stepped up to the plate to finish the job.”