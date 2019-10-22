Officials: Chester County man used position to steal nearly $1M from condo associations

article

A Chester County man has been arrested on several thefts, forgery and related offenses after it was discovered he manipulated nearly $1 million from two condo associations.

William C. Huyler III, 40 of East Marlborough Township, is alleged to have used his position as principal of East Hill Property Management to steal money from the condo associations.

Officials say Huyler orchestrated a series of thefts that amounted to a total of $982,923.64.

The two victim associations are the Kings Mill at Kings Grant Condominium Association (Kings Mill) in Marlton, N.J. and the Goshen Valley III Condominium Association in East Goshen, Chester County.

Huyler reportedly used multiple methods of deception including false or misleading email communications with victims including board members and bank representatives, money laundering through multiple bank accounts, making false entries on memo lines of checks, and producing and distributing forged documents.

These recurrent thefts happened between late January 2017 and late November 2018.

In effort to conceal his alleged criminal actions, Huyler repeatedly laundered money beween accounts belonging to Kings Mill and Crooked Lane Crossings and his own company’s accounts.

For the reported thefts related to Crooked Lane Crossings, Huyler is awaiting trial in Montgomery County.

Huyler is also reported to have stolen money from Goshen Valley III and used it as his own during the same time period. He used the stolen funds to cover personal and business credit debt, according to officals.

“This defendant used his job and access to treat these condo associations as his own bank account,” Chester County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone said. “The defendant’s greed and self-dealing were more important to him than his responsibility to those he stole from.”

Bail has been set for Huyler at $250,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9.