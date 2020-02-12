Officials: Clara Barton, James Sullivan elementary schools closed after damaged asbestos discovered

article

Clara Barton Elementary School and James J. Sullivan Elementary School will be temporarily closed Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14, due to the discovery of damaged asbestos, School District of Philadelphia officials announced Wednesday night.

Staff from Barton should report to Feltonville Intermediate School at 238 E. Wyoming Avenue on these days and staff from Sullivan will report to Frankford High School, located at 5000 Oxford Ave. Staff should enter through the "5000 Door" on the Oxford side of the building and report to the Staff Development Room, Room 124.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup at Feltonville Intermediate School. Bus service for students at both schools will be suspended for the rest of the week.

The discovery was made during building inspections.

