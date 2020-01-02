Parents, teachers demand answers about asbestos in Philadelphia schools

Parents, teachers, and students showed up Thursday night demanding answers of the School District of Philadelphia after continued discoveries of asbestos district-wide.

The meeting focused on McClure Elementary in Hunting Park, which is closed until at least Jan. 13 because of damaged asbestos and flaking lead paint.

"When everyone kicks on the new heaters that’s all we’ve been smelling like when they turn them on that’s all we’ve been smelling," one student said Thursday.

At times, parents couldn’t resist their outbursts.

Parents are frustrated over the discovery of asbestos in Philadelphia schools.

McClure third grade teacher Rachel Boschen says she’s on the building committee. She pressed the district to take a closer look and when they did the school was marked unsafe.

"We need to do more and we need to do better for our kids, better for our families, for our teachers," she said.

Advertisement

As of now, the students aren’t being relocated. They’re told to stay home for the next week and a half.

"It can be a challenge. It's a challenge with the buildings that we do have that are able to accommodate student and staff capacity," School District of Philadelphia spokesperson Megan Lello said.

RELATED: Asbestos forces another Philadelphia school to close; district reveals plan to address concerns | Community leaders protest after asbestos discovered in Philadelphia schools | Union calls for immediate $100M for asbestos, lead abatement in Philly schools | 2 Philadelphia elementary schools to remain closed due to asbestos

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP