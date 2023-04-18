Officials: Daytime double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 teens injured

article

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a daytime double shooting that left two teenagers injured on Tuesday.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 5100 block of Brown Street in the North Philadelphia section of the city.

According to police, a 17-year-old man was shot in the left leg before running to the 100 block of N 55th Street, where he was picked up by police and transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

The teen was placed in stable condition, authorities say.

Another person, identified only as an 18-year-old male, was shot in the chin, shoulder and head, according to investigators.

He was also transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.