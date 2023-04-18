Police: 2 transported to hospital after being shot in Montgomery County
LANSDALE, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized late Monday evening.
According to the Lansdale Police Department, detectives were dispatched to the 400 block of Walnut Street for a report of a shooting shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Authorities say one person was driven to and another was airlifted to local hospitals.
The condition of both victims is unknown at this time.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.